Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $296.03 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.56 and a 200 day moving average of $314.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

