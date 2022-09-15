Phocas Financial Corp. Has $450,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of CVX opened at $163.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.19. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

