Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.20 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average of $103.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

