Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

