Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

FENG stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.34. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) by 305.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Phoenix New Media worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

