Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Capitalization Tops $965,228.42

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $965,228.42 and $66.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001006 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,070,362 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

