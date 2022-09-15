Phoneum Market Capitalization Tops $69,482.80 (PHT)

Phoneum (PHT) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $69,482.80 and approximately $3.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,833.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00065119 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00077056 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,679,616 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum.

Phoneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

