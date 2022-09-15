Phore Price Tops $0.0098 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. Phore has a total market cap of $271,766.24 and $219.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008187 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000824 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,796,770 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

