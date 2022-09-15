Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11. Photronics has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

