PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) PT Raised to C$11.50

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.20% from the stock’s previous close.
PHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
PHX Energy Services Trading Up 1.2 %
PHX opened at C$6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.95 million and a PE ratio of 14.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.04.
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
