Pi Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX)

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$0.45 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.50.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Price Performance

Shares of NCX stock opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$37.94 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.55.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

