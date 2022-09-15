Pi Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX)

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$0.45 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.50.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Price Performance
Shares of NCX stock opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$37.94 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.55.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile
