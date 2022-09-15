Pi Financial Trims Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Target Price to C$3.10

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.10 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Discovery Silver Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of CVE:DSV opened at C$1.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40. Discovery Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.95 and a 1 year high of C$2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$370.41 million and a P/E ratio of -9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.65 and a quick ratio of 25.51.
About Discovery Silver
