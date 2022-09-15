Pi Financial Trims SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Target Price to C$15.20

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Pi Financial from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIL. Raymond James lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.25 to C$13.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark set a C$14.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 75,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,240 shares in the company, valued at C$3,280,492. In other news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,010,075 shares in the company, valued at C$7,588,693.48. Also, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$622,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 395,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,280,492. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $1,402,840.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.