Pi Financial Trims SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Target Price to C$15.20

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Pi Financial from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIL. Raymond James lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.25 to C$13.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark set a C$14.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
SilverCrest Metals Price Performance
CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
