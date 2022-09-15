Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.83

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.83 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.00). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 85.60 ($1.03), with a volume of 659,137 shares changing hands.

Picton Property Income Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £467.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.83.

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

