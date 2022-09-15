PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,368.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $694,731.91 and approximately $7,368.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,704.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058387 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005519 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00064920 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00077487 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO.

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

