Pigeoncoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $161,363.77 and $2,962.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,715.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.47 or 0.07483975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00181261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00285623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.22 or 0.00736581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00599144 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency which will work as part of a secured communications platform. With seamless payments and fully verified participants, all data and transactions will be kept secure between trusted parties.Pigeon Communicator will secure messaging using private key encryption on user's device. Data will be stored privately and anonymously on distributed datanodes around the world until autodestructed.Messages stored on PGN Datanodes will be autodestructed after a set period of time: ASAP, after a day, week, month, year. Even if someone else comes into possession of the user's private key, there is no possible way to restore once deleted messages.(PGN) is run by miners who validate transactions on blockchain, secure the network and mint new coins. 95% of block reward goes to miners, 5% to PGN dev fund.Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm, a message carrier and native token of Pigeon Communicator. Pigeoncoin is blockchain based, decentralized, permissionless and trustless PoW coin with halvenings and max cap of 21B PGN. Pigeoncoins can be mined using GPU or bought at several cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

