Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Hits $81.22 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002115 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $81.22 million and $137,626.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00301000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00119205 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00073561 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,922,845 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

