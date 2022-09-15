PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $172,394.20 and approximately $93.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00302648 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00118971 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00073704 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

