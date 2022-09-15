PIVX Trading Up 55.5% Over Last Week (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 55.5% higher against the US dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $21.04 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 70,105,574 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

