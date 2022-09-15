PIXEL Price Down 10% Over Last Week (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 10% against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $514,101.84 and approximately $164.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 404.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.61 or 0.15556334 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00839123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021018 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Piction Network is creating a new peer to peer digital content ecosystem. It is disrupting the centralized models of content distribution dominated by extractive intermediaries. The intent is to build an ecosystem where all participants will co-exist for the healthy growth of the digital content market. Equality of opportunity should be guaranteed for many creators through low entry barriers. The final consumer should not go beyond simple purchasing but expand opportunities for the rights and participation of consumers in the content market.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

