PlatinumBAR 1-Day Volume Tops $99.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $29,093.94 and approximately $99.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001567 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

