Playcent (PCNT) Trading Down 14% Over Last Week

Playcent (PCNT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Playcent has a total market cap of $365,576.53 and $21,859.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Playcent

Playcent launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal. Playcent’s official website is playcent.com.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.”

