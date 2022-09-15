PlayFuel Achieves Market Cap of $744,140.88 (PLF)

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $744,140.88 and $148.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel’s launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayFuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

