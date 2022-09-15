pNetwork (PNT) Market Cap Achieves $15.45 Million

pNetwork (PNT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. pNetwork has a total market cap of $15.45 million and $1.62 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,704.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00060206 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005506 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064406 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00077022 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 65,258,217 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

pNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

