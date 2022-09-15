Polis Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Polis has a market cap of $307,228.14 and $404.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000263 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2021. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

