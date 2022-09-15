Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $252,600.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,809.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005130 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00058171 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00065413 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

