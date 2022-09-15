PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Hits $0.0075

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $622,627.04 and approximately $796,587.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 626% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.07 or 0.12475533 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00835644 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021002 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s launch date was May 11th, 2021. PolkaWar’s total supply is 82,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

PolkaWar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaWar is a blockchain-based NFT gaming platform and marketplace. Inspired by the recent crypto NFT and gaming narratives, PolkaWar aims to combine and synergize them both to build an attractive platform.The game allows every player to build a character and participate in the battle against other players. Further, PolkaWar will also include an NFT marketplace, where players can sell their items, weapons and upgraded equipment for crypto. Some of the items can even be redeemed for real-world replicas.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

