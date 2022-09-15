Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Tops $1.32 on Exchanges

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00006680 BTC on popular exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00057871 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005470 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00063435 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00076630 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

