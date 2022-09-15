Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.24

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $224.09 million and approximately $32.12 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | GitHub Whitepaper “

