PooCoin (POOCOIN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, PooCoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. PooCoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PooCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $766.77 or 0.03800482 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00821607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020670 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035167 BTC.
PooCoin Coin Profile
PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token.
