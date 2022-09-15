Poodl Token (POODL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,995.00

Poodl Token (POODL) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Poodl Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poodl Token has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poodl Token has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $766.77 or 0.03800482 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00821607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020670 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035167 BTC.
Poodl Token Coin Profile
The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN. Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN.
Buying and Selling Poodl Token
Receive News & Updates for Poodl Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poodl Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.