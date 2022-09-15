PoolTogether (POOL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.35 Million

PoolTogether (POOL) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. PoolTogether has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $53,814.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PoolTogether coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00006035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PoolTogether has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PoolTogether alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 536.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021011 BTC.

PoolTogether Coin Profile

PoolTogether launched on February 16th, 2021. PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,080 coins. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether.

Buying and Selling PoolTogether

According to CryptoCompare, “PoolTogether is a protocol for no-loss prize games on Ethereum. Modeled on the well-established concept of “no loss lotteries” and “prize savings accounts” the protocol offers a chance to win prizes in exchange for depositing funds. Even if the users don't win, they keep all their deposited funds. Prizes are made up of the interest that accrues on all users deposits.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoolTogether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PoolTogether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PoolTogether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PoolTogether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PoolTogether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.