Popcorn (POP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.51 Million

Popcorn (POP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Popcorn coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Popcorn has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Popcorn has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00283435 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001204 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Popcorn is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Popcorn’s official website is popcorntoken.dev. Popcorn’s official message board is medium.com/@popcorntoken. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popcorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

