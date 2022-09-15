Popsicle Finance Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (ICE)

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001738 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Popsicle Finance has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Popsicle Finance has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $76,934.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 535.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.78 or 0.19187008 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00840568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021039 BTC.

Popsicle Finance Profile

Popsicle Finance’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 11,248,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,909,630 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Popsicle Finance is popsicle.finance.

Popsicle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

