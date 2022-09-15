Portion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $43.00 (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded 54.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Portion has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a market capitalization of $437,670.60 and $43.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,777.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00057136 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005513 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00063821 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00076801 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Portion

PRT is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2021. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

