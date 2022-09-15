Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Porvair Trading Up 6.0 %
Porvair stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of £244.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,038.46. Porvair has a 1 year low of GBX 500 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 772 ($9.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 575.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 591.63.
About Porvair
