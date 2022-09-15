PowerPool (CVP) Price Tops $0.34

PowerPool (CVP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. PowerPool has a market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PowerPool has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,774.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00058913 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005498 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00063718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00076673 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,108,386 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

