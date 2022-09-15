Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Premier Increases Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Premier during the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Premier by 9.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Premier by 4.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Premier by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the first quarter valued at $280,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

