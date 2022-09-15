Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0082 on Exchanges

Primas (PST) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Primas has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $430,671.23 and $1.12 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00285749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001229 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

