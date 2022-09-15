Primecoin Price Hits $0.0440 on Top Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $140.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,135,566 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

