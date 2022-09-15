Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Holdings Cut by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRIM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Several analysts have commented on PRIM shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

