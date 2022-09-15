PRIZM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $338,883.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $17.07 million and $338,883.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin (UNRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00108512 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LePenCoin (LEPEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kahsh (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gold BCR (GBCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crave-NG (CVNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,114,474,581 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en.

PRIZM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

