Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 897.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,760.01 or 0.08885859 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00837858 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035106 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,964,237 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject. Project Inverse’s official website is projectinverse.com.

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

According to CryptoCompare, “INVERSE is a non-custodial, counter-volatility, decentralized protocol that allows users to take advantage of the downward moves of select assets. INVERSE is powered by the XIV token, a free-floating, inverse-yielding, BEP-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.