Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Tops $85.60 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $85.60 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 970.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,266.49 or 0.11393925 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00834283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035309 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

