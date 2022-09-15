Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 483,246 shares.The stock last traded at $58.20 and had previously closed at $55.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXDX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,700.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 895.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

