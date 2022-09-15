Propy 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.72 Million (PRO)

Propy (PRO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Propy has a market capitalization of $56.15 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00003446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Propy has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 619.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.48 or 0.12443579 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00834149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020995 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,050,200 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Propy’s official website is www.propy.com.

Propy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets.Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction.Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

