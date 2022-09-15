ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Trading Up 2.9%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating)’s share price were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 194,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,447,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $158,000. LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $5,274,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 21.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 715,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 125,703 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $407,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

