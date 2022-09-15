ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Shares Down 0.2%

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 15,916,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.88.
ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.