ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €7.90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($8.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays set a €10.75 ($10.97) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of PSM opened at €7.53 ($7.68) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €7.19 ($7.33) and a 12 month high of €17.03 ($17.37). The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.74.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

