ProximaX (XPX) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

ProximaX (XPX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $135,019.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service.The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

